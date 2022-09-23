Orlando International Airport preparing for Tropical Depression 9

article

Out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando International Airport has begun preparations for Tropical Depression 9's anticipated landfall next week.

The airport said they are implementing pre-storm procedures at both the International airport and Orlando Executive Airport.

A portion of these pre-storm procedures includes postponing the dedication event for Terminal C, which opened Tuesday.

JetBlue has also rescheduled its relocation to Terminal C along with other airline relocations. The airline was originally scheduled to relocate to Terminal C on September 27.

Other procedures include holding briefings with airlines and other airport partners as well as activating the Authority's hurricane emergency response plan.

For those who are traveling in and out of Central Florida next week, here are a few tips to ensure you don't end up stuck.

Download the app for the airline you plan on traveling with, so you can stay up to date with updates on your flight status.

Check the National Hurricane Center website to stay updated on the path of any upcoming storms, or hurricanes.

If a hurricane is predicted for the area you are traveling to, call your hotel and airline right away to find out what their cancelation and rebooking policies are.

Many people travel to Florida to enjoy the beaches, so if you find yourself booking a trip during hurricane season you may want to find accommodations at a property that is inland since the chances of flooding are greater along the water.

Keep your cell phone charged.

Have your bags packed in case you have to abruptly evacuate.

Get travel insurance.

Tropical Depression 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Hermine as it makes its expected landfall on Wednesday in Florida.