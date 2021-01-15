Orlando International Airport opens AdventHealth coronavirus testing site inside Terminal A

article

Travelers passing through the Orlando International Airport (OIA) have a new option for taking a coronavirus test.

AdventHealth has opened a testing site inside Terminal A at OIA.

It is located in the atrium across from the security checkpoint and is open Thursday-Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say the testing site is available to anyone and that appointments are available but not required.

The site offers the COVID-19 rapid antigen test, which takes around 15 minutes.

For more information, visit the testing site's website.

Officials say the testing site is separate from AdventHealth's newly-opened vaccination site at the airport.

The vaccination site is not located inside the terminal and is only available to those with an appointment.