Orlando International Airport in top 10 list of guns found at security checkpoints

article

Last year, Orlando International Airport (OIA) found nearly 100 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers. That number puts the airport on the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) list of ten airports with the highest number of guns discovered, the TSA announced Wednesday.

According to the list, 96 guns were found at OIA security checkpoints in 2019. OIA is ranked ninth on the agency's list.

Two other airports in Florida made the top 10.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ranked seventh with 100 guns discovered. Tampa International Airport came in at No. 10 with 87 guns.

The most guns were found at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with 323, according to the TSA.

The agency says in total, 4,432 firearms were found at airport security checkpoints in 2019.

"Unfortunately, that is a record high that averages to 85.2 firearms per week OR 12.1 firearms per day. That’s a 5% increase in firearm discoveries compared to 2018’s total of 4,239," the TSA wrote in a press release.

Advertisement

Here's the TSA's top 10 list: