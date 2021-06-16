Orlando International Airport hit the hardest by Southwest computer outage

Southwest Airlines is getting back to normal operations after technical problems canceled hundreds of flights for the second day in a row.

Southwest says they had to cancel 500 flights because of technical problems. It’s the second time in 24 hours the airline has had to ground planes.

FOX 35 News reported the first ground-stop Tuesday morning on Good Day Orlando after the airline says a third-party weather data provider had problems with its computer system.

FOX 35 cameras showed long lines at Southwest counters on Tuesday afternoon because of the issue.

On Tuesday night, there were still many delayed flights.

Many travelers said this caused a lot of confusion trying to get on their flight.

"We actually have 6 parties with us and another females name with 2 bags was added to our list on the kiosk so once we arrived to the desk to check in our bags, they told us it was glitchy, to not pay attention to it."

According to the airline tracker Flight Aware, Orlando International was the airport impacted most by the outage.

