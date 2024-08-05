Is Orlando International Airport open? Hurricane Debby causing delays, cancelations at MCO
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers flying out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Monday might experience some delays and cancelations due to Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm that made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region early Monday morning.
There's a departure delay of about 30 minutes (and increasing) at MCO as of 9 a.m. due to weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Click here for the latest airport status.
Despite the delays, MCO said on social media that the airport remains open and operational. Passengers should contact their airline for any up-to-date flight updates and information.
Tampa International Airport
Tampa International Airport (TPA) remains open and operational, but delays and cancellationsare expected on Monday, the airport said on social media.
"Passengers are urged to continue checking with their airlines for the latest flight information, as they determine flight schedules, not the Airport," TPA said.
