Orlando International Airport accepts donations for airport workers amid ongoing government shutdown

The Brief Orlando International Airport is collecting donations to help airport workers impacted by the government shutdown. Air traffic controllers and TSA workers aren't being paid during the government shutdown. The government shutdown has been going on for 36 days.



The Orlando International Airport is collecting donations to help airport workers impacted by the government shutdown.

The government shutdown has reached 36 days, which is now the longest on record in United States history.

What is the government shutdown?

The backstory:

Government shutdowns happen when policymakers fail to agree on the following years’ – 2026 – appropriation funding bills. At the end of the fiscal year – Sept. 30 – Congress has until midnight to reach a consensus on 12 bills to avoid a lapse in government funding.

So far, the government has shut down 19 times, since 1977, the House of Representatives reported.

Currently, the government has been shut down for 36 days.

How are airport workers affected by the government shutdown?

Roughly 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers nationwide – who are essential workers – aren't being paid during the government shutdown, FOX Business reported. These workers missed their first check on Nov. 1.

At Orlando International Airport, no certified controllers showed up for the night shift last Thursday, leading to 370 delays and 90 cancellations.

A corporate pilot spoke with FOX 35 on Oct. 31 about the government shutdown's impact specifically on air traffic controllers.

"The airspace can only handle so much," JP Dice, a corporate pilot, said. "If you have a shortage of controllers, you have to reduce the number of flights coming in or the flights departing. So, that's what you're running into around the country."

How are airports and flights impacted by the government shutdown?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), nearly half of all major air traffic control facilities have been affected by staffing shortages caused by a surge in sick calls.

Due to a lack of staffing, flights were delayed or canceled. Multiple airlines told FOX business they are trying to minimize delays.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy insists the nation’s skies remain safe, emphasizing that ground stops are immediately ordered if staffing levels fall below safety requirements.

Starting Nov. 7, the FAA will be reducing 10% of flights at 40 of the busiest airports in the country.

What to donate?

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is collecting non-perishable food items, cleaning and laundry supplies, pet supplies and $10 gift cards for gas or grocery stores.

When to donate?

MCO is accepting donations from Monday, Nov. 3 to Friday, Nov. 7.

Where to drop off donations?

Donations can be dropped off at the departure curb at Terminal C from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are also accepted at the information booths in Terminals A, B and C. Drop-offs are also accepted at the Orlando Executive Airport (365 Rickenbacker Drive) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.