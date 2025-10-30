MCO ground stop: Flights to Orlando International Airport delayed 2-11 hours over staffing, FAA says

The Brief Flights to Orlando International airport are delayed by hours, the FAA confirmed. Flight delays are due to staffing shortages, the FAA said.



Flights to Orlando International Airport are facing hours-long delays due to a staffing shortage, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Thursday.

What we know:

Flights going to Orlando International Airport are facing delays – some hours long – the FAA confirmed.

On the FAA's website, which is under the Department of Transportation, the administration released a statement saying, "Portions of the Department of Transportation are currently in shutdown/furlough status due to a lapse in appropriations. Please continue to monitor this page for updates on DOT’s operating status."

At this time, delays are said to be caused by a staffing shortage.

FOX 35 has reached out to Orlando International Airport and the FAA for more information.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority posted a statement on its website saying it doesn't anticipate that the government shutdown – which has been going on for 30 days – will impact MCO operations.

"However, we have developed contingency plans should there be a dramatic decrease in the number of TSA agents processing passengers," the authority said in part. "We are in conversations with local TSA, CBP, and FAA agencies and hope there will be a resolution soon."