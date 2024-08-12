Driver sought after man killed in Orlando hit-and-run crash: FHP

Troopers are searching for a driver accused of hitting and killing a man on an Orlando road early Monday and leaving the scene.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 6 a.m. on E Colonial Drive at N Dean Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

According to troopers, a 56-year-old Brooksville man was walking north on Colonial Drive when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on the same road. He was not using a marked crosswalk, FHP said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness described the suspect's vehicle to FHP as a red SUV.

The Florida Highway Patrol shared these photos showing what the suspects vehicle could look like.

Based on vehicle parts found at the scene, investigators believe the suspect's vehicle is a maroon-colored Acura TL or MDX, with model years between 2007 and 2010, officials said. The vehicle is likely missing its passenger-side mirror and has damage to its front bumper.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Troopers are reminding drivers that leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death is against the law.

If you are involved in a crash, troopers say to remain at the scene, call for help and following the below steps: