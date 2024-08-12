Future Hurricane Ernesto's track prompts tropical storm watches in these areas

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, a tropical disturbance brewing in the Atlantic, is forecast to become a tropical depression by Monday and could develop into Hurricane Ernesto later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Monday, the system is moving quickly toward the west and is expected to pass over parts of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday, before approaching the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Tuesday evening.

Will future Hurricane Ernesto impact Florida?

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the latest track shows the disturbance curving safely out to sea, well east of Florida.

"While this means we'll see no direct impacts as it makes its closest pass this weekend, we will catch a long-period swell developing midweek, making for dangerous beach conditions on the Atlantic coast with a high risk for rip currents and long-period swell," Garner said.

The system's current location is about 645 miles east-southeast of Antigua and about 940 miles east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The disturbance has prompted tropical storm watches for the following areas: