SpaceX scrubs Sunday Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX has scrubbed its Sunday morning Starlink satellite launch.

The Falcon 9 launch was scheduled for 10:59 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The 23 Starlink satellites were to be sent into low-Earth orbit. The launch was paused with 46 seconds left before takeoff.

The next launch opportunity are available is Monday, August 12, beginning at 6:37 a.m.

This is the 17th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and 11 Starlink missions.

