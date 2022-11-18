Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient

article

Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.

The hospital said the man arrived around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from a downtown parking garage area near Robinson Street.

"When admitted, the patient was well-groomed, wearing size 36 Evolution blue jeans with whitewash, a gray T-shirt with Nirvana and a yellow smiley face, and New Balance tennis shoes," according to the news release.

Anyone who believes they recognize this description should call the Orlando Health ORMC Chaplain at 321-841-2983.