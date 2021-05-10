Orlando Goodwill offers walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

A COVID-19 vaccine event is being held at Goodwill's flagship store in Orlando on Monday.

Officials told FOX 35 that starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health and Orange County will distribute Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the public and Goodwill employees.

The event will be held at the Goodwill at 7531 S. Orange Blossom Trail until supplies run out.

No appointments are needed, they said. Anyone wishing to be vaccinated can just walk up and choose between Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Those who select Pfizer will receive instructions about when and where to get their second dose.

