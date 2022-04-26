Orlando FreeFall rider death: Mom of Tyre Sampson to speak publicly for the first time Tuesday

The mother of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride in March, is expected to speak publicly for the first time since his passing.

Nekia Dodd will be joined by her attorney Michael Haggard in the teen's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, for a news conference to discuss the civil case at 11:30 a.m.

FOX 35 reported Monday when the teenager's mother and father – Yarnell Sampson – filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Orange County's Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, according to the family's attorney.

The 65-page civil suit alleges multiple businesses were negligent and/or liable in the teen's safety and death, including the manufacturers of the ride, the ride's Florida owners, the operators of ICON Park, the amusement park where the ride is located, and the construction company that built the ride.

Among several allegations, the lawsuit alleges that operators failed to follow the ride's safety guidelines, failed to ensure Sampson was properly secured in the seat, failed to post warnings or train staff about height and/or weight restrictions, and failed to install "adequate restraint systems," such as a seatbelt (the manufacturer previously said that a safety belt would be a redundant safety feature).

The family lawyer said the goal is to determine who is responsible.

Sampson died March 24 after he fell out of the restraints while on the relatively new drop tower attraction – billed as the world's tallest drop tower – at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Video of the incident was shared widely on social media. The teen was visiting Orlando on spring break with another family from St. Louis, Missouri, according to the lawsuit.

The family is seeking an unknown amount in damages and requested a jury trial.

FOX 35 has a crew in St. Louis that will provide live coverage of the news conference when it begins.

Another news conference regarding the case will take place at ICON Park. Sampson and his attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard will discuss the filing of the lawsuit at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Last week, Quest Engineering, a forensics company hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, to investigate what happened, released its initial report and determined that the operator of the ride made "manual adjustments" to the ride's harness proximity sensor on two of the seats, including the one Sampson was in, which falsely showed that Sampson was secured in his seat and that the ride was safe to operate.

Those changes allowed the ride's restraint opening to be more than double what it was supposed to be, said Commissioner Nikki Fried during a press conference last week.

The average gap is supposed to be nearly three inches, according to Quest Engineering's report. The gap for Sampson's seat was nearly seven inches, which allowed him to slip between the restraint and the seat after the ride's magnets engaged to slow it down, the report concluded.

It was also determined that the ride itself did not experience a mechanical or electrical failure, according to the report, though there were other contributing factors to Sampson's death. It did not elaborate on what those contributing factors were.

Following Sampson's death, an investigation opened and questions were raised about how it happened and how to avoid it, including whether Sampson was properly secured into his seat, whether he was too physically large or too tall, or exceeded the ride's weight restrictions.

An operating manual from the ride's manufacturer for the Orlando FreeFall stated that the maximum passenger weight is just over 286 pounds. Sampson was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and reportedly weighed 380 pounds, according to the lawsuit.

The ride is a vertical drop tower that takes riders some 400 feet into the air, briefly tilts them forward, and then drops them several hundred feet toward the ground before magnets engage and slow it down.

It opened in December 2021 alongside the Orlando Slingshot, two new rides from The Slingshot Group, an amusement company that owns multiple attractions and rides around Central Florida, that opened at ICON Park.

Both rides have been closed since March 2022, pending multiple ongoing investigations.

Following Monday's lawsuit filing, The Slingshot Group released a statement through one of its attorneys that said, "Orlando Slingshot continues to fully cooperate with the State during its investigation, and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded."

"We reiterate that all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the manufacturer of the ride were followed," the statement read. The group also said it looks forward to working with the Florida Legislature to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.