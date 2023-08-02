Orlando firefighters battle large structure fire near Camping World Stadium





The Orlando Fire Department has deployed multiple units to a large structure fire just a few blocks from Camping World Stadium.

The two-alarm fire is at a one-story commercial building located at 1328 West Pine Street. The fire was still raging just after 10 p.m.

Authorities have said to expect traffic impacts in the area. This is happening just as a soccer match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus has concluded the stadium.

No one was inside the building at the time of the blaze, according to firefighters.

"Firefighters are fighting fire with a defensive attack from outside of the building," a spokesperson with the Orlando Fire Department told FOX 35 News.