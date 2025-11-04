1 rescued, 5 people 3 cats displaced from Orlando duplex fire

The Brief A man was trapped in a structure fire Tuesday afternoon, the Orlando Fire Department said. 35 combat firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. The fire chief said 3 cats lived at the home, but vacated the area.



Five people were displaced after a structure fire engulfed an Orlando duplex, Tuesday.

Orlando PD extinguished a fire on Parramore and South Streets on Nov. 4.

What we know:

The Orlando Fire Department – who was returning from another call – responded to a one-story duplex around noon at Parramore Avenue and South Street on Nov. 4. Twelve units – with 35 combat firefighters – worked to extinguish the fire.

The structure was engulfed in heavy smoke as firefighters worked to rescue a person trapped in the back of a home who couldn't get out by himself, officials said.

The fire was "deep seeded," Orlando Fire District Chief Raphael Ferreira explained at a Nov. 4 press conference, saying the fire took a little longer than normal to extinguish.

"The heavy contents inside the structure posed some challenges, but they were able to put out the fire with no further complications," Chief Ferreira said.

In all, five people in the two homes were displaced, Ferreira said. The duplex's property manager is looking for accommodations for the individuals, he said.

Three cats were living in the home, but they vacated the structure "of their own accord," Ferreira said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Orlando PD extinguished a fire on Parramore and South Streets on Nov. 4.

Where did the fire start?

What we don't know:

The origin of the fire is not known at this time as the investigation is ongoing, Ferreira said. The duplex consisted of one home in the front and one in the back.

"The fire spread throughout the structure, so they're trying to pinpoint the exact origin," he said.

Fire officials did not say if any of the occupants were injured. It's also not known if the three cats are missing at this time.