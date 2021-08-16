Orlando fire chief suspended over alleged assault charges in North Carolina

The Orlando Fire Department has confirmed that Chief Benjamin Barksdale has been suspended with pay, accused of two incidents of misdemeanor assaults.

Arrest warrants were issued for the 56-year-old Barksdale by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department stemming from two charges out of North Carolina.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred on Saturday and resulted in one charge of "assault on a female" and another charge of "assault and battery."

One of the warrants states that Barksdale punched a woman in the face. No other details were released.

Deputy Fire Chief Craig Buckley has been named as the acting fire chief, according to OFD spokesperson Ashley Papagni.

