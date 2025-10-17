Orlando fire chief resigns, deputy appointed as interim leader

The Brief Chief Charlie Salazar has resigned from the Orlando Fire Department, citing family reasons. Deputy Chief Jason Revoldt steps in as Interim Fire Chief beginning October 18. Salazar will officially depart on November 3 after three years of leadership.



Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar has officially resigned after three years of service.

His final day will be November 3, 2025, following his formal two-week notice to the City of Orlando.

What we know:

Salazar cited a personal decision to return home to Texas to be closer to his growing family, including two grandchildren born during his time in Orlando.

Mayor Buddy Dyer has appointed Deputy Chief Jason Revoldt as Interim Fire Chief, effective October 18, 2025.

Revoldt brings over two decades of diverse emergency response experience, holding multiple certifications and degrees related to fire and public safety.

What we don't know:

The resignation was framed as a personal decision. There is no information yet on whether Revoldt will be considered for the permanent role or if a wider search will be conducted.

The backstory:

Chief Charlie Salazar took over leadership of the Orlando Fire Department three years ago and has guided the agency through growth and change.

In his farewell message, he reflected on a sense of "gratitude, pride, and respect" for the department and the community.

His successor, Chief Jason Revoldt, is a longtime OFD veteran whose credentials include paramedic and law enforcement certifications, as well as academic degrees in fire administration.

What they're saying:

Mayor Buddy Dyer expressed appreciation for both outgoing and incoming leadership.

"I am confident that Chief Revoldt’s 24 years of experience in the department will provide the foundation for strong leadership as we make this transition," said Dyer. "I also want to thank Chief Salazar for his service to OFD and the City of Orlando."

"This decision [was] a difficult one for me considering my passion for serving this department and members of this wonderful community," Chief Charlie Salazar shared in his farewell letter. "My departure comes with a personal decision to return home to Texas, where I look forward to spending more time with my growing family."

He added, "Serving as Fire Chief of the Orlando Fire Department has been one of the greatest honors of my career."