Florida family spooked after speeding car crashes into driveway on Halloween

One Orlando family had a scary Halloween, and not because of the costumes. A driver crashed their SUV into their car that was parked in the driveway.

"We happened to be inside, and we heard a loud bang," said Edgar Rodriguez.

His family was getting ready for trick-or-treating at his mother’s Orlando home when the crash happened. They all ran outside, and his mom started yelling their families’ names, in hopes that they weren’t involved in the crash.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but it happened around 6 p.m. when other families had already started knocking on doors for candy. Rodriguez and his mother Maria Collazo are trying to wrap their minds around how fast the driver must have been going, in order to cause the amount of damage.

"The guy came through the grass, knocking the mailbox of the next-door neighbor, knocking the flowers, and he ends in our big tree," said Maria Collazo.

Collazo says she has seen drivers speeding down her street before, and other people driving recklessly.

"You’ll see donuts on almost every intersection in the neighborhood," said Rodriguez.

While they are thankful no one was hurt, Collazo has 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, so she is fearful this could happen again and hopes anyone driving over the speed limit will use this as a lesson before someone gets hurt.

"I just think about the kids that it was Halloween what about if they were coming to get candy they could have gotten killed," said Collazo.

We are waiting to hear back from the Florida Highway Patrol on whether the driver was given a ticket. Collazo says they have reached out to a landscaper to see if they can replant their 10-year-old tree that was ripped out of the ground and to see if they can clean up the shards of glass that are in the grass.