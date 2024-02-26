Orlando duo accused of stealing over $22,000 worth of cosmetic products

article

A duo from Orlando was arrested in Port Orange last week after they were caught filling up trash bags with dozens of facial care and cosmetic products worth over $2,000 and leaving the store, according to police.

Maria Alisa Codreanu, 20, and Elena Elisabeta Codreanu, 23, were both charged with grand theft after the incident that unfolded on Wednesday, according to the Port Orange Police Department. The two entered an unnamed retail and pharmacy store and left with over $2,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

When police searched their van, they found several more large trash bags filled with similar items.

"A few hundred more items of merchandise were located totaling over $20,000.00, and were believed to have been recently stolen from other area retail stores," police said.

According to photos shared by the Port Orange Police Department, some of the stolen items were lipstick, foundation, concealer, mascara, moisturizer, eye cream, serum and face wash, among others.

Police are still investigating and will determine the owner of the recovered property.

The Codreanus were transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail. They have both been released after posting $2,500 bonds.