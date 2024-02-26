Florida Uber driver tries to sell drugs to investigators in town for drug conference, deputies say

article

A seemingly ordinary Uber ride for a group of investigators heading to a narcotics conference took an interesting turn when their driver allegedly tried to sell them LSD and mushrooms. Little did he know, this encounter would spark a months-long investigation which ultimately led to his arrest.

John Alcott, 52, was arrested and charged with two counts of selling a hallucinogen, trafficking in LSD, possession of a hallucinogen with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of using a two-way communication device in the commission of a felony.

"While these types of cases aren’t the primary focus of our VICE/Narcotics investigations, this one kind of came to us," said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. "He obviously makes it a habit to sell while driving an Uber and that’s pretty alarming considering how teenagers and young adults frequently use driving services in the area."

The investigation started back in August 2023. The Florida Narcotics Officers' Association Annual Conference was being held in Miramar Beach, and three visiting Citrus County investigators ordered an Uber to take them to dinner, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

When the investigators got into the Uber – driven by Alcott – they smelled marijuana. A conversation resulted in an admission from Alcott, who said he had Psilocybin mushrooms for sale, according to deputies. He opened up the glove compartment to reveal a large bag of mushrooms.

John Alcott allegedly sold investigators 134 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 10 Psilocybin mushroom capsules, and 12 doses of LSD for $1,000. (Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

The detectives declined, and then sparked an undercover operation to "purchase" more drugs from Alcott the next day.

Alcott allegedly sold investigators 134 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 10 Psilocybin mushroom capsules, and 12 doses of LSD for $1,000, according to a news release. The man from Crestview also told the investigators he'd be willing to mail them a supply too.

Over the next few months, investigators remained in contact with Alcott and said they'd be back in the area in February and wanted to "buy" more mushrooms and LSD.

John Alcott, 52, was arrested for allegedly trying to sell mushrooms and LSD to undercover narcotics investigators. (Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

Last week, Walton County Sheriff's Office VICE and Narcotics investigators used the undercover Citrus County detectives reach out to Alcott to organize a buy for more than a quarter-pound of mushrooms and 200 doses of LSD for $5,000, the press release said.

On Alcott's way to the meet-up, Walton County deputies conducted a traffic stop and he was placed under arrest for warrants from the first undercover purchase.

Alcott was released from jail a day later after he posted $15,000 bond.