Orlando Democrat warns the state may ramp up anti-LGBT legislation

State Representative Anna Eskamani said Thursday night’s protest outside a drag queen Christmas show at The Plaza Live in Orlando is just the beginning.

"I am preparing for a legislative session in 2023 that will not only attack access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, but there will also be efforts to ban drag shows, restrict drag shows," said the democrat.

She said some Florida officials may continue targeting the LGBTQ community as a political tool.



She said the show has been going on for seven years without a problem.

"Let's be clear Governor Ron DeSantis plans to run for president, and he needs to compete in a republican primary which requires him to appeal to a very extreme conservative base," she said.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation wrote a letter to The Plaza on Wednesday warning it not to allow children inside if there is inappropriate content.



The State told me they are now investigating, saying in a statement:

"The Department will take any and all actions available to ensure that [the venue does] not pose a threat to minors in the future. The Department will complete its investigation and act accordingly."

The agency also warned it could take action against the venue's license.



Eddie DeValle says he is a child advocate and church counselor for With Love Ministries in Orlando.



He says the drag show is inappropriate for kids and is happy the state is stepping in.

"We don’t take children to strip bars and to places like that, to X-rated shows. So what is the difference here if there is sexual content there," he said.

He thinks theater performances should be rated just like movies are.

"We have G, PG, R, X and XXX we should know as parents that there should be a limit and age-appropriate to whose going," said DeValle.

The City, which owns the venue, said in a statement:

"As a municipal government, the City of Orlando must comply with laws regarding freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. As a result, the City of Orlando cannot regulate content and programming of events."

We reached out to local GOP leaders but were told they were out of the office or declined to comment.