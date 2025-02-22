Orlando crash shuts down all westbound lanes of I-4 near West Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando crash Saturday morning has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in the area just south of West Colonial Drive.
The Orlando Police Department shared the traffic warning on its social media around 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Officials state the crash took place around 7 a.m. near South Street in the area of downtown.
Police said the westbound I-4 express lanes remain open.
However, all other traffic is being diverted onto Colonial Drive, officials said.
Due to the crash and lane closures on I-4, traffic is being diverted onto Colonial Drive.
The Orlando Police Department said they are continuing to investigate the crash.
FOX 35 is working to learn more information about the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.
View the interactive map below to see the latest traffic alerts and road closures in Orlando and around Central Florida.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department.