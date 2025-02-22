Orlando crash shuts down all westbound lanes of I-4 near West Colonial Drive

The Brief A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orlando. Police said the crash took place around 7 a.m. Saturday in the area just south of West Colonial Drive. Officials are diverting traffic onto Colonial Drive, but the westbound I-4 express lanes still remain open.



An Orlando crash Saturday morning has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in the area just south of West Colonial Drive.

The Orlando Police Department shared the traffic warning on its social media around 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

Officials state the crash took place around 7 a.m. near South Street in the area of downtown.

Police said the westbound I-4 express lanes remain open.

However, all other traffic is being diverted onto Colonial Drive, officials said.

The Orlando Police Department said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

