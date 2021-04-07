Orlando celebrates local restaurants on #407Day

On Wednesday, Orange County is celebrating local restaurants and their employees.

The annual '407 Day' has taken on a new meaning during the pandemic as business owners struggle to keep their lights on.

Last April, less than a month into the pandemic, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings asked everyone to order take-out to show their support. But now with the vaccination rate rising every day and the infection rate much lower, businesses can once again welcome indoor diners.

You can post your restaurant recommendations online by using the hashtag #407Day.