Orlando Burger Week 2023: 30+ restaurants with $10 deals
ORLANDO, Fla. - Burger fans! Now is the perfect time to try out some of the most delicious burgers Central Florida has to offer.
Orlando Burger Week, presented by Orlando Weekly, kicked off on March 29. It features local chefs from all over the Orlando area who will prepare their unique take on the popular American dish.
The goal is to get residents to try new places and embrace the City Beautiful's food and culture.
The burgers will be available for $10 or less at the following participating restaurants through April 12:
- Chicago Dog and Co
- Pokekai A La Cart
- Dulce Pecado Bistro
- American Social Orlando
- The Southern Deli
- Bites & Bubbles
- La Boucherie
- Build My Burgers
- Tin Roof
- The Whiskey
- Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co.
- Brock's Florida Barbecue
- The 808
- The Brave Burger
- Alex's fresh kitchen
- Plantees
- Hamburger Mary's
- Jimmy Hula's Winter Park
- Jimmy Hula's Altamonte Springs
- Jimmy Hula's Lake Mary
- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes
- City PUB
- GRATTIN DOG
- The Classic Thornton Park
- The Hen & Hog
- Papi Smash Burger
- BAD AS'S BURGERS
- Antica Pizzeria
- Twisted Root Burger Co.
- Jacked Up Vegan
- Teak Neighborhood Grill
- Friendly Confines Metro West
- Mu Restaurant
- The Yardery
- Publix Aprons Cooking School at Winter Park Village
- Publix Aprons Cooking School at The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips
- The Roque Pub
See which restaurants are located near you by using the below map: