Orlando Burger Week 2023: 30+ restaurants with $10 deals

Burger fans! Now is the perfect time to try out some of the most delicious burgers Central Florida has to offer.

Orlando Burger Week, presented by Orlando Weekly, kicked off on March 29. It features local chefs from all over the Orlando area who will prepare their unique take on the popular American dish.

The goal is to get residents to try new places and embrace the City Beautiful's food and culture.

The burgers will be available for $10 or less at the following participating restaurants through April 12:

Chicago Dog and Co

Pokekai A La Cart

Dulce Pecado Bistro

American Social Orlando

The Southern Deli

Bites & Bubbles

La Boucherie

Build My Burgers

Tin Roof

The Whiskey

Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co.

Brock's Florida Barbecue

The 808

The Brave Burger

Alex's fresh kitchen

Plantees

Hamburger Mary's

Jimmy Hula's Winter Park

Jimmy Hula's Altamonte Springs

Jimmy Hula's Lake Mary

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

City PUB

GRATTIN DOG

The Classic Thornton Park

The Hen & Hog

Papi Smash Burger

BAD AS'S BURGERS

Antica Pizzeria

Twisted Root Burger Co.

Jacked Up Vegan

Teak Neighborhood Grill

Friendly Confines Metro West

Mu Restaurant

The Yardery

Publix Aprons Cooking School at Winter Park Village

Publix Aprons Cooking School at The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips

The Roque Pub

See which restaurants are located near you by using the below map: