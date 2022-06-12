Orlando bar increases security ahead of Pulse nightclub shooting anniversary

Sunday, June 12, marks the sixth anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando where 49 people lost their lives.

As the Orlando community prepares to mourn and remember those who died – and in the wake of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas – a Florida bar has increased its security to ensure everyone there feels safe.

The co-owner of SAVOY Orlando, a club in the Ivanhoe area, said he added security precautions to ensure people felt safe, including prohibiting backpacks, large purses, and oversized coats, over the weekend.

"It’s Pulse remembrance weekend, so everyone is a little more on edge than normal, so we’re just adding a little extra security, so everyone feels safe," said Brandon Llewellyn.

Inside the bar, there are 49 flowers – each one representing someone who died in the shooting on June 12, 2016. A moment of silence was also planned for 2:02 a.m.

"It’s important to us, they were a part of our community, and we knew most of them and came into our bar as well," said Llewellyn.