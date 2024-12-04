Orlando Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' returns to Dr. Phillips Center this week

The holiday season has officially kicked off, and Orlando Ballet is bringing back its rendition of a cherished holiday tradition to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this week: "The Nutcracker."

The show will run at various times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 22 at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center. Pre-show, holiday-themed activities are available for children before the start of the shows.

The story follows the journey of a young girl named Clara, as well as a life-sized Nutcracker who has been magically brought to life. Together, the two cross whimsical realms and face a daunting battle with the Mouse King.

Choreography for the show was constructed by artistic director Jorden Morris, and the score was put together by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Tickets for the show start at $29. VIP ticket packages also are available, which include premium reserved loge seating, a choice of gourmet pre-show snacks, complimentary beverages and an exclusive souvenir poster.

A complete list of show times and ticket prices can be found here.

The Dr. Phillips Center is located in downtown Orlando at 445 S. Magnolia Ave, Orlando.

For more information, call the Dr. Phillips Center at (407) 358-6603. To learn more about Orlando Ballet, click here.

