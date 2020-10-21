Orlando Ballet heading back to the stage for 'The Sleeping Beauty'

The Orlando Ballet is getting ready to start its season with a brand new show to be performed in front of a live audience.

The ballet’s Artistic Director, Robert Hill, said the theatre is the first to do this.

“I don’t hear too many people talking about it,” Hill said. “They’re talking further in the future, but we’re opening tomorrow night. So, that’s thrilling.”

The ballet starting its season Thursday night with a brand new show, “The Sleeping Beauty.”

“It’s still the same story,” Hill said. “She still pricks her finger and he still kisses her, but he can’t kiss her literally.”

There will be some changes to keep the crowd and the dancers socially-distanced. The ballet will be using a little theatrical magic to bring the show to life.

“He throws his kiss up on to the backdrop and it finds its way to her,” Hill said.

The dancers have also learned new choreography to keep them apart.

“It’s very hard to want to run up and be with a character that you would normally be with and hug them or touch,” dancer Elizabeth Shook said. “So, to try to do that from a distance has been a challenge, but it’s been a great learning experience.”

The show will be performed in the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The audience will be spaced out, there will be no physical ticket or programs and there will not be an intermission to keep crowds from forming.

The dancers and the director are ready to return to the stage.

“It means the world to me,” Hill said. “It’s my passion. It’s what I do. So, the fact that I’m able to do this again is very heartwarming.”

The Sleeping Beauty premieres Thursday night and will run through Sunday. You can find more information about tickets here.