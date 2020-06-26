Orlando area bar staff outraged by state order banning on premise alcohol sales

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the agency that oversees liquor licenses across the state, has ordered all on-premises consumption of alcohol to stop, effective immediately.

The order was first announced via Twitter. It’s not sitting well with around downtown Orlando.

“I personally find that terrible...I do unemployment for the DEO, and with the influx of people we see that call every day, that’s just going to put more pressure on the state and on us to make sure they get the compensation they deserve,” said one woman we spoke to, Christie Snow.

This order comes down just 21 days after Governor Ron DeSantis allowed bars to re-open in Florida. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings backs this move.

“I think that is an appropriate step that we are taking because we now know that bars have been the impetus behind the spread behind the virus throughout the state of Florida,” Mayor Demings said.

Snow understands that, but she empathizes with bartenders and bar owners.

“I think the whole yo-yo situation of it is the part that’s not fair. We want to do what we have to do to keep ourselves safe, and that’s first and foremost, but you don’t continue to play with these people’s livelihood by saying, 'Okay, we’re going to shut you down. We’re going to send you back to work. We’re going to shut you down.' Because the disparity just gets overwhelming,” Snow said.

The suspension is for establishments where 50 percent or more of their gross sales come from alcohol. Per the order, those bars can sell alcohol to-go.

Several Orlando area bar owners were too outraged to grant FOX 35 News interviews. A few told us that many bars will not be able to survive a second shut down. Business owners also tell FOX 35 News they take issue with this suspension being announced via Twitter, and it took some time before they were able to get their hands on the order to see if and how it applies to them.