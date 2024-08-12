Orlando approves ordinance placing restrictions on new downtown nightclubs
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando City Council has approved new restrictions for nightclubs in the downtown district, officially limiting where bars and nightclubs can operate.
Under the new ordinance passed on Monday, late-night establishments must be at least 300 feet apart, effectively limiting one nightclub per city block. The ordinance follows a moratorium enacted last year while the issue was under review.
Existing bars and nightclubs can continue operating in their current locations. Currently, there are about 50 clubs in downtown Orlando.