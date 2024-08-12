Expand / Collapse search

Orlando approves ordinance placing restrictions on new downtown nightclubs

Published  August 12, 2024 9:07pm EDT
Orange County
Nightclubs in downtown Orlando could soon face new regulations. On Monday, city commissioners voted 6-1 on the first reading of an ordinance to introduce distance requirements for any new clubs.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando City Council has approved new restrictions for nightclubs in the downtown district, officially limiting where bars and nightclubs can operate.

Under the new ordinance passed on Monday, late-night establishments must be at least 300 feet apart, effectively limiting one nightclub per city block. The ordinance follows a moratorium enacted last year while the issue was under review.

Existing bars and nightclubs can continue operating in their current locations. Currently, there are about 50 clubs in downtown Orlando.