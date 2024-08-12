Orlando approves ordinance placing restrictions on new downtown nightclubs

The Orlando City Council has approved new restrictions for nightclubs in the downtown district, officially limiting where bars and nightclubs can operate.

Under the new ordinance passed on Monday, late-night establishments must be at least 300 feet apart, effectively limiting one nightclub per city block. The ordinance follows a moratorium enacted last year while the issue was under review.

Existing bars and nightclubs can continue operating in their current locations. Currently, there are about 50 clubs in downtown Orlando.