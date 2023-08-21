Orlando apartment building evacuated as police respond to barricaded person
ORLANDO, Fla. - There is a large police presence outside a residential complex in downtown Orlando.
The Orlando Police Department said a person has barricaded themselves inside a unit at the complex located near the intersection of Beech Ave. and Bentley Street. The SWAT unit arrived shortly before 6 p.m. to attempt to communicate with the individual. No other details were immediately released. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Orlando Police officers respond to reports of a barricaded person at a home off of Bentley Street.