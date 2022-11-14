Orlando airport to offer nonstop flights to this popular destination

An airline will soon offer nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Orange County, California, airport officials said in a Facebook post.

Breeze Airways will provide daily service from the Orlando airport starting on Feb. 16, 2023. One-way fares begin at $149, according to the airline's website.

Whether you want to explore the West coast beaches or take a trip to the Disneyland Resort, there's something for everyone to explore in southern California.

Breeze Airways offers other flight services from MCO, including Charleston, South Carolina, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.