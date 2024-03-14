Orlando 4-year-old reported missing, police say

article

Police are searching for a 4-year-old man who went missing from Orlando Thursday.

Dadrian R. Usher Junior was last seen on the 700 block of South Westmoreland Drive and is described as black, 4 feet tall, and 55 pounds.

His father reported him missing and detectives believe Dadrian may be with his mother Tondrica Rashonda Michelle Miller.

Her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Dadrian was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.