Orange County’s mobile vaccine clinic on the move as cases surge

article

Orange County’s mobile vaccine trailer made its latest stop at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando.

"I think that’s kind of cool that it gives people another avenue to get vaccinated because all of the other places like the pharmacies are booked," said Rose Robinson.

People showed up to get vaccinated as the county sees a surge in COVID-19 cases. It’s all hands on deck at AdventHealth.

RELATED: Orange County Public Schools offering $200 vaccine incentive to employees

The hospital system reported a new pandemic high Friday - 1,060 COVID patients hospitalized at locations across Central Florida.

"I’m here today to implore our community, if you have not been vaccinated please get vaccinated this weekend," said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer, during a briefing Friday.

Nursing coordinator Lynette Johnson says staff is stretched thin.

RELATED: Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Saturday

"The physical, mental and emotional strains of this pandemic are taking its toll. Yes, they are healthcare heroes but our heroes are human," she said.

Robinson is vaccinated herself but brought her 15-year-old daughter as she prepares to head back to the classroom.

Advertisement

"I feel safer that we put another layer of protection for her before she goes back to school," she said.