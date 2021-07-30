Orange County Public Schools offering $200 vaccine incentive to employees

article

Orange County Public Schools is offering a cash incentive for employees to get vaccinated.

In a news release on Friday, the school district said in light of the rising number of positive cases, it is offering full-time, part-time and hourly employees $200 to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 31.

The school district said the money is coming from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund from the federal government.

School officials said this vaccination incentive would cost the district a maximum of about $5,000,000 for approximately 23,000 employees.