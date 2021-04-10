Orange County's mobile COVID-19 vaccine program starts Monday

article

In an effort to serve more minority and vulnerable communities and those with health disparities, Orange County is launching a program to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to you.

The Orange County’s Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Program kicks off on Monday, April 12.

The program will begin on Monday, April 12, 2021.

"The Mayor and County staff are working together to strategically select locations of high need for COVID vaccinations for possible future opportunities," said Orange County Government Director of Public Safety Danny Banks. "We’re fortunate our Mobile Program is the first time the county is able to be in full control of location and vaccine allocation, so we believe this is a tremendous opportunity to help better serve our community."

RELATED: Pfizer requests FDA clearance for its COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15

The first drive-thru location will be at Barber Park at 3701 Gatlin Ave. in Orlando from April 12 - 16. From 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., the site will be by appointment only. You can book a slot at ocfl.net/VaccineSites.Then from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., the site will take limited walk-ups while supplies last.

Advertisement

Residents 16 and older are eligible to get the vaccine at the site. Minors must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination.

RELATED: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

Anyone getting the vaccine must show proof of Florida residency or part-time Florida residency. The site will offer the Pfizer vaccine. Orange County officials say up to 1,000 vaccines will be offered per day.

Additional sites for rotations will be dependent on supply and demand and will be announced at a later date.