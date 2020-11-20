Orange County to distribute free PPE to small businesses
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County will be handing out free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to small businesses to help them adhere to CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small businesses can pick up a kit that includes disposable face masks and hand sanitizers on Dec. 1 through 3 at one of the following designated locations:
- Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825
- Cypress Grove Park 290 Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL 32839
- West Orange Park150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787
The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MORE NEWS: CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel as COVID-19 cases spike
The qualify, businesses must be located in Orange County and have fewer than 40 employees. Appointments are required.
Advertisement
You can make an appointment HERE.