Orange County to distribute free PPE to small businesses

Orange County will be handing out free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to small businesses to help them adhere to CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses can pick up a kit that includes disposable face masks and hand sanitizers on Dec. 1 through 3 at one of the following designated locations:

Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825

Cypress Grove Park 290 Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL 32839

West Orange Park150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The qualify, businesses must be located in Orange County and have fewer than 40 employees. Appointments are required.

You can make an appointment HERE.