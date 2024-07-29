Orange County students will get free meals for 2024-25 school year, district says

Orange County Public Schools will once again offer its students school meals at no charge for the 2024-25 school year.

The free meals will be made possible through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), an initiative that "emphasizes our commitment to ensuring that every student has access to nutritious meals that support their health and academic success," the school district said in a news release.

Families do not need to apply to qualify for the meals. However, students enrolled at Atwater Bay Elementary, Luminary Middle and Innovation High schools, will not benefit from the initiative, as those new schools do not yet have the student household data necessary to gain CEP status.

However, the school district still plans to take on the financial responsibility for those students to receive free school meals.

Families of the three new schools are asked to complete the Meals Benefits Application and qualify for the federal funds used to subsidize our meal program.

The application can be found at myschoolapps.ocps.net or on the school’s website.

"Our goal is to ensure that no child goes hungry and that all students have the nutrition they need to succeed," Mark Watson, OCPS Food and Nutrition Services Senior Director, said in a statement. "By participating in the CEP program, we are taking a significant step towards improving the well-being of our students and removing any barriers to their academic success."