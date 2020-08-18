Orange County Sheriff's Office releases bodycam video in deputy-involved shooting at Florida Mall

On Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video from a fatal deputy-involved shooting outside the Florida Mall.

In one of the clips, you can see a deputy driving through the parking lot. Through his windshield, a man is sprinting away and then falls to the ground.

That was the moment deputies shot and killed 22-year-old Salaythis Melvin.

In the immediate aftermath, they draw their guns and surround him. Once they believe he’s secure, they render aid and realize he’s been shot in the back.

The sheriff’s office released several body cam clips Tuesday after mounting pressure and protests from the public.

Sheriff John Mina says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) asked his office to wait until all of the interviews were conducted before releasing the video.

“The last interview was done today and we released the video today, so I think that shows were transparent,” Mina said.

The incident happened on Aug. 7 outside the Florida Mall.

The sheriff’s office initially said they were looking for a man who was wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and who was also a person of interest in a shooting.

Investigators say when they made contact with the wanted man, Melvin, who was with the group, took off.

While deputies say Melvin had a stolen gun on him, his family says he was not a threat and was just trying to get away.

FDLE is now on the case, investigating whether the deputy had a reason to shoot the fleeing man.

Melvin’s family attorney said Tuesday night they were reviewing the footage and plan to make a statement on Wednesday.