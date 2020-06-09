Orange County Sheriff's Office hosts drive-thru food giveaway

article

Orange County deputies held a drive-thru food distribution for families in need.

“I know everybody is having a hard time,” Debra Stricklin of Orlando said.

The sheriff got the idea for the food distribution after he had to cancel community barbecues he had planned earlier this year.

“Why not use that money that we were going to buy all those hamburgers, hot dogs and toys and stuff for the kids?” Sheriff John Mina said. “Why not do a food give away and give it to the families in need in this community because of COVID?”

Deputies passed out 200 boxes of food to families. The need was so great, some of the cars had to be turned away.

“We know that the need is out there,” Captain Jeff Eifler with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. “We wish we could do more. I think this is an opportunity where the sheriff and the agency wishes we could do more in the community.”

The sheriff’s office is hosting two more food distribution. The information on those is listened below.

Wednesday, June 10

Where: Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sector 1 Substation – 1111 N. Rock Springs Road Apopka, Florida 32712​

When: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.​

Friday, June 12

Where: Blanchard Park – 2451 Dean Road Orlando, Florida 32817​

When: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.​