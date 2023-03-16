Major Central Florida cocaine drug bust lands dozens in federal custody

Federal officials said during a press conference they seized over 339 kilos of cocaine in what they called one of the largest drug busts that have happened in Central Florida.

One of the 35 people who were arrested in the bust resides in Orlando and was directing the shipment of the cocaine from the Dominican Republic through Puerto Rico and then to Central Florida.

Officials believe the people who headed the illegal organization are Xavier Ramos Rosado, Carlos Miguel Velez Olivencia, and Michael Gonzalez Mendez.

The suspects used the U.S. Postal Service and private parcel carriers to ship the cocaine from the Caribbean, into Florida, and into the northern U.S.

During the investigation, authorities said they seized 35 guns two of which were stolen. Fentanyl was also seized in the busts. One trafficker reportedly mixed horse tranquilizer with other drugs to increase the volume of the drugs.

The investigation was done by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. DEA, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.