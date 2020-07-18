Orange County Sheriff receives endorsement by former U.S senator Bill Nelson for re-election

article

Former Florida Senator Bill Nelson has endorsed Orange County Sheriff John Mina in his run for re-election.

"John Mina's exceptional record as Orlando Police Chief has continued as our Sheriff. John deserves another term to continue serving the people of Orange County," said Nelson.

Nelson also endorsed Mina back in 2018 in his first campaign for Orange County Sheriff.

"I look forward to working with community leaders like Senator Nelson as we continue to make Orange County an even safer place to life, work and visit." Said Mina.

Sheriff Mina was also recently endorsed by NBA basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, who is an Orange County resident.

"He’s proven himself in times of crisis. And he’s shown he can keep our community safe," Shaq explained in a video message. "Sheriff Mina is committed to interacting with the youth and the children of law enforcement to bring us closer.”

While Mina has the support of Nelson and Shaq, as FOX 35 previously reported, in a survey sent to Orange County deputies, 77% of his own deputies want to withdraw their endorsement.

The survey came from the Fraternal Order of Police who conducted a survey on Lodge 93. The survey was emailed to more than 1,000 union members. From that, there were 674 responses.

Survey results allowed Lodge 93 Executive Board of Directors to get to know how deputies may feel about the Sheriff's Office.

Some of the survey results displayed answers like how deputies feel the Sheriff's Office would feel react if they used force in a situation.

89% believe that the Sheriff’s Office would not support them if involved in a Use of Force situation that was in accordance with the policy if the situation received public criticism.

88% have “slowed” their proactive police activity due to the current climate towards law enforcement.

55% of responses indicated they would like to “leave law enforcement, retire early, or leave the agency for a different agency.” 9.8% would like to leave for a different agency (9.8% of sworn personnel is 151 deputies).

73% say that morale is low or very low at the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

72% believe that support from Captains or higher is poor or very poor.

77% believe that FOP 93 should withdraw its endorsement of Sheriff John W. Mina.

In the survey, deputies were quoted as saying “Mina is not Sheriff material," and “I do not like that you are punishing deputies because it is election year.”

Mina released this statement after reviewing the Lodge 93 survey.

"The last several months have been extremely difficult – not just for the community but for Orange County deputies as well.

"They have been asked to make so many sacrifices to keep this community safe while dealing with a pandemic and the pain and anger surrounding law enforcement right now.

"It’s very important to me that the men and women of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office know that my door is always open to them and I am willing to have any discussions, even difficult ones, with any member of this agency. We are all feeling underappreciated and even vilified by some because of the current intense spotlight on law enforcement misconduct. And I am the first one to say that I can do better in terms of supporting all of the agency’s personnel as we work together to keep our community safe.

"But, as Sheriff, I am working to find common ground with members of our community who are pleading for change. I have made some decisions that make some people uncomfortable. I have levied harsh discipline for policy violations. I have terminated deputies for excessive force or for breaking the law.

"None of that changes the fact that I value and respect our deputies and all of their hard work. They risk their lives every day, doing one of the most difficult and complex jobs in the world. And I am proud to be their Sheriff."