Deputies critical of Orange County Sheriff John Mina in survey, want to withdraw endorsement

As Orange County Sheriff John Mina campaigns for re-election, a new survey by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 reveals more than 77% of his deputies want to withdraw an endorsement previously given to Mina, claiming he doesn’t support his deputies and morale is very low.

There were 674 responses. The online survey was emailed last week to more than 1,000 union members and consisted of 16 questions. Some of the key highlights include:

89% believe that the Sheriff’s Office would not support them if involved in a Use of Force situation that was in accordance with the policy if the situation received public criticism.

88% have “slowed” their proactive police activity due to the current climate towards law enforcement.

55% of responses indicated they would like to “leave law enforcement, retire early, or leave the agency for a different agency.” 9.8% would like to leave for a different agency (9.8% of sworn personnel is 151 deputies).

73% say that morale is low or very low at the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

72% believe that support from Captains or higher is poor or very poor.

77% believe that FOP 93 should withdraw its endorsement of Sheriff John W. Mina.

67% believe Sheriff Mina has not delivered on campaign promises or has gone against his own promises. 98.2% believe he has not fulfilled or partially fulfilled his own campaign promises.

In the survey, deputies were quoted as saying “Mina is not Sheriff material," and “ I do not like that you are punishing deputies because it is “election year.”

When Sheriff Mina took a knee with Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon last month, it drew applause from activists but criticism from some of his own deputies.

When a deputy smashed a woman’s window, after she refused to move out of the middle of a busy street, Sheriff Mina expressed concern after reviewing body camera video worn by the deputy.

“I do find the video very troubling and that’s why I have opened up an inquiry into the entire incident,” Mina said.

Charges against the driver were dropped and that deputy is now under investigation.

“The lady getting her window smashed because she thought she didn’t have to listen to deputies should be a teaching point for the public," another deputy said in the survey. "Not a soapbox to stab the men and women of the SO [Sheriff's Office] in

the back.“

Sheriff Mina released this statement:

"The last several months have been extremely difficult – not just for the community but for Orange County deputies as well.

"They have been asked to make so many sacrifices to keep this community safe while dealing with a pandemic and the pain and anger surrounding law enforcement right now.

"It’s very important to me that the men and women of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office know that my door is always open to them and I am willing to have any discussions, even difficult ones, with any member of this agency. We are all feeling underappreciated and even vilified by some because of the current intense spotlight on law enforcement misconduct. And I am the first one to say that I can do better in terms of supporting all of the agency’s personnel as we work together to keep our community safe.

"But, as Sheriff, I am working to find common ground with members of our community who are pleading for change. I have made some decisions that make some people uncomfortable. I have levied harsh discipline for policy violations. I have terminated deputies for excessive force or for breaking the law.

"None of that changes the fact that I value and respect our deputies and all of their hard work. They risk their lives every day, doing one of the most difficult and complex jobs in the world. And I am proud to be their Sheriff."

FOP President Jeff Stinson has stated that the survey results are not scientific.