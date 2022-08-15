Son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina arrested on DUI charge

article

One of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son was arrested over the weekend, accused of driving under the influence, according to an arrest affidavit from the Winter Garden Police Department.

Police said on Sunday night, Chase Mina, 27, was found in a parked Ford F-250 truck, "slumped over and asleep behind the steering wheel," in the area of S. Dillard Street and E. Story Road in Winter Garden. The lights were on, the engine was running, and there were also two open beers found in the cup holders, police said.

The report states an officer woke him up and asked him to step out of the vehicle. When asked where he was coming from, Mina reportedly answered, "the ride home." When asked if he had anything to drink that night, he reportedly replied, "a little." Officers asked for his ID, which he said was in his truck. His speech was slurred, he had trouble standing, and he had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, according to the affidavit.

Officers said Mina was taken into custody after he twice refused a field sobriety test, and was arrested for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. His ID was located inside his shirt pocket.

He was taken to the Orange County DUI Testing Center where he reportedly refused to provide a sample of his breath. He was then taken to the Orange County Correctional Facility.

In a statement to FOX 35, Sheriff Mina said, "This is a personal matter involving my adult son, and I expect this case to be handled like any other case through the justice system."





