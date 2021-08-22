Orange County School Board could call for mask mandate during Tuesday's meeting

Teachers and parents have been sounding off about Governor Ron DeSantis and his ban on mask mandates in schools.

On Monday, a judge will hear a lawsuit arguing that the governor's executive order infringes on student safety.

Orange County School Board members say the COVID-19 Delta variant is affecting all areas of Central Florida life.

The board recently hashed out what remaining options they have for keeping students safe.

Orange County School Board Chairwoman Teresa Jacobs says the state may have stripped parents of the right to be able to send their children to school safely.

"If the state was so concerned about the rising rate of the virus, one would think the state would have taken a different direction other than to make masks optional," she said.

At the board's next meeting on Tuesday, they may act on a mask mandate for Orange County students.

Before that, a Leon County judge will hear a case on Monday brought by parents suing Gov. DeSantis, arguing that his executive order against masks "impairs the safe operation of schools."

Teachers say it comes down to safety.

"We have to think of this not as a political issue but what can we do to take care of our kids," said Wendy Doromal, the Orange County Teacher's Union president.

Advertisement

The Orange County Teacher's Union and its supporters will be at the Orange County Schools building on Monday morning calling for a mask mandate.