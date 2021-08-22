University of Central Florida to welcome students back to class Monday

The University of Central Florida (UCF) is getting ready to welcome students back to class on Monday.

Nearly 70,000 students have enrolled for the fall semester, the university said.

They are returning to pre-pandemic operations and will offer free COVID testing and vaccine on campus.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

The university is reportedly also encouraging students to be health-aware by continuing to social distance and wear masks indoors.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.