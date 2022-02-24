Orange County road rage suspect charged after jail fight with inmate, officials say

A teenager accused in a series of road rage shootings in Orange County is expected to appear before a judge again on Thursday.

This comes as the teen gets hit with even more charges stemming from a fight in jail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Emanuel Bullard attacked another inmate during a jailhouse brawl. The victim’s injuries are so bad that he might lose vision in one of his eyes.

FOX 35 spoke with the teen’s father who says he is surprised by his son’s actions and claims his son was a lot different the last time he saw him.

"What he showed me that day was a nice loving son. He didn’t have no anger issues. He didn’t seem upset with nothing like that and that’s why I was shocked to see two days later after Christmas was his first charge."

Bullard is already in jail on charges stemming from five road rage incidents, which were caught on camera where he is accused of shooting into occupied cars. Bullard is being held on no bond for the 5th road rage incident.

Deputies are asking anyone else who may have experienced an incident like this to come forward.

