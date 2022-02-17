Orange County road rage suspect arrested again for 5th shooting, deputies say

A teen who just bonded out of jail after being arrested for several road rage shootings in Orange County has been arrested again.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office re-arrested 19-year-old Emanuel Bullard on Thursday for a fifth shooting. Deputies say this one happened in December 2021.

"The victim in that case saw the car & suspect on the news and called detectives and said ‘That’s the guy who shot at me!’" the sheriff's office tweeted.

Bullard was originally arrested for four different shootings. Deputies say he shot at cars throughout Orange County since late December. Deputies say you can see the gun firing out the window in surveillance video captured during one incident.

An anonymous tip led them to finding Bullard.

According to an arrest report, the tip came in and led deputies to Bonneville Drive where they found the Mercedes with damage. During the execution of the warrant, deputies say Bullard fled into the woods behind the residence. He eventually surrendered.

He bonded out of jail the day after he was first arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

