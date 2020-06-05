Orange County residents can apply for $1,000 stimulus checks starting Monday

article

Orange County residents and small businesses can begin applying for county stimulus checks starting Monday.

“Individuals in our community need this money now,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

During a press conference on Friday, Demings announced that they will begin taking applications for the checks on Monday, June 8 at 8:00 a.m.

According to Demings, residents will receive a one-time $1,000 payment per eligible household. Eligible small businesses can receive a grant of $10,000. However, he says funds for both programs are limited.

The money comes from the $243 million Orange County got through the federal CARES Act.

For individuals to be eligible, you must meet the following criteria:

Reside in Orange County, Florida

Pay rent or own a home in Orange County, Florida

You or another adult in your household lost job or experienced a reduction in hours at work due to COVID-19

You and all adults in your household are a U.S. Citizen or permanent legal resident

“We have no idea when this is all going to be over, so I don’t know when I’m going to be able to cope with all of this,” said Lizmarie Sardi, who is unemployed.

Sardi said she lost her job at Disney Springs in March. She plans to apply for the Orange County benefit.

“I definitely would be interested in applying for that and hopefully this time I will get some assistance from it."

Information to apply can be found at ocfl.net/orangecares.

Much of Florida entered into phase 2 of Governor Ron DeSantis' 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery' plan on Friday. This allows higher capacity limits and more businesses, including bars and movie theaters, to reopen. You can find more on phase 2 HERE.