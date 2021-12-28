Expand / Collapse search

Orange County opening third free COVID testing site to keep up with demand

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County is opening a third free COVID testing site this week to keep up with demand.

The third site will be located at the South Orange Youth Sports Complex, on South Orange Avenue.

It opens Thursday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until the daily capacity is reached.

The site will not be open on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 due to the New Year holiday.

Both the Molecular PCR and Rapid Antigen nasal tests will be available.

Drive-thru and walk-up options are available.

Testing is free and there is no co-pay.

There is no age or symptom requirement to receive testing.

For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/COVID19.