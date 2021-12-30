Orange County opens new COVID-19 testing site to help with ongoing surge

People continue to swarm testing sites across Central Florida hoping to get a COVID-19 test.

On Thursday, Orange County opened another site at the South Orange Youth Sports Complex to help with demand.

There will be free PCR and rapid antigen nasal tests available between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — or until capacity is reached — every day, including weekends.

However, the site will be closed this Friday and Saturday for the New Year holiday.

FOX 35’s Nestor Mato was at the testing site early on Monday morning and saw lines stretching into nearby neighborhoods.

This is the third COVID-19 testing site that Orange County has opened.

The other two are located at Barnett Park and the Econ Soccer Complex, which have both reached capacity several times in the last week.

People who live near the Econ Soccer Complex COVID-19 testing say that it has impacted the whole neighborhood.

"Honestly, it’s just been terrible," resident Estefania Montero told FOX 35. "The traffic has been horrible."

Resident Miguel Rios added, "these people block you out all the time."

Orange County officials are hoping that the new site makes it easier for those struggling to get tested and will take the burden off the Barnett Park and Econ Soccer Complex area.

All the Orange County COVID-19 testing sites now have drive-thru and walk-up options available.

